Possible Spoiler: Trailer For WWE Fastlane Released

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34.

As noted last month, the website for the venue is listing the main event as a huge fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship featuring AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton vs Shinsuke Nakamura. John Cena is also advertised.

In an update, the arena has released this trailer to hype the event and is still pushing the main event.