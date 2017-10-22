Possible Spoilers: Final WWE TLC Betting Odds, Late Odds Change In Title Match

The smart money appears to be in for tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The favorites are mostly the same from earlier today, although Kalisto is now favored to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in his match against Enzo Amore.

Also, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann have gone from slight favorites to underdogs in their Cruiserweight Tag Team Match against Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick.

5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose -1200 vs. The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Kane +600

“The Demon” Finn Balor -565 vs. AJ Styles +375

Asuka -5250 vs. Emma +1750

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) -1200 vs. Mickie James +600

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Kalisto (c) -690 vs. Enzo Amore +430

Cruiserweight Tag Team Match

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann +170 vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick -230