Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the men’s Royal Rumble match at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV:

On the way to PHX for the Rumble! A few names I keep hearing about showing up on Sunday as surprises: Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt & Velveteen Dream. Nothing set, but those names have been coming up in conversations for the past few weeks. We shall see.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 25, 2019