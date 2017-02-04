Possible Spoilers For The Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Match At WWE WrestleMania 33

Tonight’s Non-Sanctioned Match between Seth Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania 33 is set to see interference from Samoa Joe, according to F4Wonline.com. Joe has not been announced for WrestleMania but he’s made it clear in media interviews that he is looking to make an impact tonight.

There’s also been talk of former RAW General Manager Mick Foley being involved in the match. Foley may get involved with Stephanie McMahon, who has confirmed that she will be at ringside with her husband for the match. F4Wonline.com notes that Foley’s hip replacement surgery was held off until after WrestleMania.