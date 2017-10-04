Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW “Superstar Shakeup” Episode

WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson and SmackDown Superstar Rhyno are both backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW from Long Island for the “Superstar Shakeup” show.

Samson has been expected for a main roster call-up after recently losing a “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno. No word yet on if Heath Slater is backstage at RAW but as noted earlier, WWE has announced that a pair of former tag team champions will be coming to RAW from SmackDown tonight.

On a related note, most of the RAW roster is scheduled to be at Tuesday’s SmackDown tapings in Boston for the end of the two-night “Shakeup” event.