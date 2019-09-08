Possible Spoilers For Upcoming WWE Superstar Shakeup

While this doesn’t necessarily mean anything, there was a photo shoot to promote WWE’s move to FOX that took place during Summerslam weekend. Along with current Smackdown stars Randy Orton and Mandy Rose, several RAW superstars were part of the shoot. The RAW names confirmed in the shoot were Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch.

As previously noted, WWE is planning to take the brand split more seriously and Smackdown is expected to be an equal brand to RAW with the FOX deal.