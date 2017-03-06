Possible Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules 2017

The latest betting odds for Extreme Rules 2017 have been published on PaddyPower.com and it appears that the “smart money” is coming in. With the IC Title match having the DQ rule, it seems to be very likely that The Miz will be winning the title as he is currently a 1/8 favorite. In addition to that, it looks like there is a good chance of Cesaro and Sheamus winning the tag team titles since the match has the steel cage gimmick. Stay tuned for any further betting odds shifts.

Samoa Joe evens (favorite)

Seth Rollins 5/4

Finn Balor 5/1

Bray Wyatt 12/1

Roman Reigns 16/1

Neville 1/7 (favorite)

Austin Aries 10/3

The Miz 1/8 (favorite)

Dean Ambrose 9/2

Cesaro and Sheamus 1/3 (favorites)

Matt and Jeff Hardy 15/8

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (favorite)

Bayley 11/8