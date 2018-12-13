Possible Spoilers For WWE TLC And Raw

Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be at Monday’s Raw TV event in Sacramento, California. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if he’ll make his return to TV on this show in order to continue the feud with General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin.

Also, Braun Strowman, who has been out of action since undergoing elbow surgery last month, will be backstage at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view in San Jose to take on Corbin. It’s been reported that it’s believed he would not be able to compete in time.