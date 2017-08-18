Possible Spoilers: The Current Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam 2017

Here are the early betting odds for WWE Summerslam 2017 courtesy of BetWrestling.com:

* WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway: Brock Lesnar(c) -335 (favorite) vs Samoa Joe +275 vs Roman Reigns +700 vs Braun Strowman +1000

* WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal(c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -400 (favorite)

* Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss(c) -125 (favorite) vs Sasha Banks -112

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Naomi(c) -250 (favorite) vs Natalya +175 (There are also odds for if Carmella will successfully cash in the MitB briefcase and those odds are +150)

* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles(c) -500 (favorite) vs Kevin Owens +300

* Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +300 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -500 (favorite)

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos +120 vs The New Day -167 (favorite)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Akira Tozawa(c) -125 (favorite) vs Neville -112

* John Cena -167 (favorite) vs Baron Corbin +120

* Randy Orton +110 vs Rusev -155 (favorite)

* Finn Balor -770 (favorite) vs Bray Wyatt +400

* Big Show +400 vs Big Cass -770 (favorite)

* The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan +100 vs The Miztourage -139 (favorite)

Stay tuned as the odds could shift when ‘smart money’ comes in.