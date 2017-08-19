Possible Spoilers: Updated Odds For SummerSlam Are Showing The WWE Title Match Having A Heavy Favorite

While there could be a last-minute change, Shinsuke Nakamura is currently a heavy betting odds favorite (-1700) against Jinder Mahal in the WWE Title match. The betting odds are for Nakamura simply winning the match and it doesn’t necessarily mean he will win the title.
Here are the latest Summerslam betting odds (favorites have the ‘-‘ symbol) from 5Dimes:
Neville (end of broadcast ruling) +305
Akira Tozawa (end of broadcast ruling) -425
The New Day (end of broadcast ruling) -900
The Usos (end of broadcast ruling) +500
The Hardy Boyz & Jordan (end broadcast) -285
The Miz & The Miztourage (end broadcast) +205
Brock Lesnar wins Fatal 4-Way Match -320
Samoa Joe wins Fatal 4-Way Match +375
Roman Reigns wins Fatal 4-Way Match +1500
Braun Strowman wins Fatal 4-Way Match +1100
Naomi (end of broadcast ruling) -930
Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) +510
Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) -260
Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) +180
Jinder Mahal (end of broadcast ruling) +800
Shinsuke Nakamura (end broadcast ruling) -1700
AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -400
Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +280
Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) +500
Rusev (end of broadcast ruling) -900
Big Cass (end of broadcast ruling) -155
Big Show (end of broadcast ruling) +115
Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -555
Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast ruling) +365
John Cena (end of broadcast ruling) +150
Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) -190
Cesaro & Sheamus (end broadcast ruling) +100
D.Ambrose & S.Rollins (end broadcast) -140