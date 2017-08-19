Possible Spoilers: Updated Odds For SummerSlam Are Showing The WWE Title Match Having A Heavy Favorite

While there could be a last-minute change, Shinsuke Nakamura is currently a heavy betting odds favorite (-1700) against Jinder Mahal in the WWE Title match. The betting odds are for Nakamura simply winning the match and it doesn’t necessarily mean he will win the title.

Here are the latest Summerslam betting odds (favorites have the ‘-‘ symbol) from 5Dimes:

Neville (end of broadcast ruling) +305

Akira Tozawa (end of broadcast ruling) -425

The New Day (end of broadcast ruling) -900

The Usos (end of broadcast ruling) +500

The Hardy Boyz & Jordan (end broadcast) -285

The Miz & The Miztourage (end broadcast) +205

Brock Lesnar wins Fatal 4-Way Match -320

Samoa Joe wins Fatal 4-Way Match +375

Roman Reigns wins Fatal 4-Way Match +1500

Braun Strowman wins Fatal 4-Way Match +1100

Naomi (end of broadcast ruling) -930

Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) +510

Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) -260

Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) +180

Jinder Mahal (end of broadcast ruling) +800

Shinsuke Nakamura (end broadcast ruling) -1700

AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -400

Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +280

Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) +500

Rusev (end of broadcast ruling) -900

Big Cass (end of broadcast ruling) -155

Big Show (end of broadcast ruling) +115

Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -555

Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast ruling) +365

John Cena (end of broadcast ruling) +150

Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) -190

Cesaro & Sheamus (end broadcast ruling) +100

D.Ambrose & S.Rollins (end broadcast) -140