Possible Surprise For AEW Dynamite Premiere & Ticket News

– Justin Barrasso of SI.com noted the following regarding a possible surprise for the premiere of AEW Dynamite:

“In other wrestling news, a potential surprise for AEW’s premiere on TNT, Sports Illustrated has learned, is Jake Hager, better known from his WWE run as Jack Swagger. An ardent Trump supporter and legitimate big guy, Hager would fit in nicely as a villain for the promotion. He would also add depth to the card, and his work in Bellator MMA could have crossover appeal for AEW.”

– Hundreds of tickets that scalpers couldn’t sell for the AEW Dynamite premiere are currently available on Ticketmaster’s website. As previously noted, there have many tickets starting at $10 available for the event on Stubhub.