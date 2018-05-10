Possible Title Match For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE is teasing that Seth Rollins’ Intercontinental Title Open Challenge will continue on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in the UK. The sports entertainment company sent out the following in their Raw preview article:

Determined to be a fighting Intercontinental Champion — unlike its previous bearer, The Miz — Seth Rollins instituted an open challenge this past Monday Night on Raw, prompting Mojo Rawley to step to The Architect and turn “Monday Night Rollins” into “Monday Night Rawley.”

Rawley brought the fight to The Kingslayer but was ultimately defeated. Who will be next to challenge Team Red’s fighting champion?

Don’t miss a special U.K. edition of Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.