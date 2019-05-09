Possible Wild Card Spoiler And Issues With The Concept

In what could be a Wild Card spoiler, StaplesCenter.com is now advertising Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Elias in a handicapped match for the June 17th WWE RAW taping in Los Angeles. Reigns was originally being advertised for a Smackdown live event in Palm Springs, CA on the same night.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how this will be one of the issues with doing the Wild Card concept since the Monday night Smackdown house shows will be affected. It’s possible that WWE could eliminate the Monday night house shows completely but there’s also a problem with that:

“Unless they revert to guaranteed pay being the key and not low guarantees and you need to work house shows to make your money, and that is happening with the larger guarantees being offered, you lose a solid percentage of money doing three shows a week instead of four, while expenses would stay the same,” wrote Meltzer.