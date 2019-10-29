Possible WWE Crown Jewel Spoiler, Finn Balor Speaks Out On Heel Turn

– Fightful.com noted the following about the Tag Team Turmoil match at the WWE Crown Jewel PPV:

“As of early this week the plan was for the Viking Raiders to win the tag gauntlet at Crown Jewel to ‘stack accolades’ for them. We haven’t heard any updates on the plans for that match since then.”

– In an interview with SI.com, Finn Balor commented on his heel turn from last week’s WWE NXT:

“When I went backstage, the producer told me that the only reason they hit my music was because there was zero audible noise in the venue. People were so in shock that there was no noise. The plan was to go out to boos, but that’s not what we got. We got pure, emotional silence.”