Possible WWE Network Show, John Cena Plays Song On The Piano, Sheamus & Cesaro

– The Bella Twins are celebrating 900,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel. To celebrate the milestone they have released this video of John Cena playing a song on his piano. The channel launched in November 2016 and currently has 901,127 subscribers with 162,765,449 video views.

– There’s been talk of doing a “Where Are They Now?” series for the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. The WWE website has ran a “Where Are They Now?” series of articles for several years now.

– Below is video of Sheamus and Cesaro sending their support to the Houston Dynamo as they host Sporting Kansas City in the Knockout Round of the Audi 2017 Major League Soccer Cup playoffs tonight: