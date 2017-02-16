Possible WWE WrestleMania Plans For Baron Corbin

As seen on WWE programming recently, Dean Ambrose has been feuding with Baron Corbin, which will most-likely lead to a match between the two for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Corbin is a handpicked star and he will may eventually receive the Title as a stepping stone to being moved up to the top of the cards on the Smackdown brand. The change may or may not happen at WrestleMania, but a victory for Corbin on that show would definitely solidify him as a major star in the company.

We noted last month that Corbin is expected a big push within the ranks of the company and it appears as if they are on that path.