Post-RAW Daniel Bryan Update, Alexa Bliss On Mickie James (Video), Rhyno & Slater Video

– Above is video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome after retaining her title over Mickie James in the main event of last night’s WWE RAW in Baltimore. Rome asks when Mickie will give up on the title and realize her time has passed. Bliss says maybe it’s her age because she’s so old & crazy, and doesn’t realize this isn’t 2017 anymore but Mickie needs to give up because she’s old.

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan appeared on last night’s RAW and was attacked by Kane in a dark office during a backstage segment. WWE posted the following storyline injury update on Bryan after the show:

Daniel Bryan taken to a local medical facility WWE.com has learned that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan was taken to a local medical facility to undergo further evaluation following a brutal surprise attack by Kane on Monday Night Raw. Check back with WWE.com for more information as it becomes available.

– Last night’s RAW saw Rhyno and Heath Slater defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Trick or Street Fight. Rhyno and Slater were dressed as Santa & Mrs. Claus while Gallows and Anderson were dressed as their Southpaw Regional Wrestling characters. Below is post-match video with the winners talking to Mike Rome. Slater jokes about Rhyno being a pretty woman, then brags about “killing it” during the match as the people around the world loved it. Rhyno jokes about feeling sexy before Slater calls him the MVP.