Post-RAW Video Of Big Show, Jeff Hardy’s Wife On RAW/Christmas Decision, Fans On Fatal 4 Way

– There was no dark main event after this week’s WWE RAW in Omaha went off the air. WWE posted this video of Big Show being helped to the back after Braun Strowman sent him crashing through the side of the steel cage. For those who missed it, Braun defeated Big Show in a steel cage main event and then destroyed him after the match to end the show.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who stands the best chance against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in the Fatal 4 Way at No Mercy. As of this writing, 64% voted for Nia Jax while 21% voted for Sasha Banks and 15% voted for Emma.

– We noted earlier how Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter to react to WWE RAW airing live on Christmas Night & New Year’s Night for the first time ever this year, saying Christmas has been ruined. Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth also took to Twitter and reacted to the news, indicating that the move was a decision made by the USA Network, not WWE. We also noted how Vince McMahon’s Labor Day tweet on hard work brought heat from fans on Twitter over the Superstars not being able to spend Christmas with family. Jeff’s wife wrote the following:

Christmas Day. Really??? Some are sensitive to my "public complaining" so let me NOT publicly complain about our Christmas Day without Jeff😒 — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017