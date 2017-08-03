Post-SmackDown Storyline Update On Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles Vs. Randy Orton Slow Motion Video

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE SmackDown main event that saw Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles to earn a shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33:

– As noted, rumored WrestleMania 33 opponents Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose furthered their feud on this week’s SmackDown as Corbin sneak attacked Ambrose backstage, punishing him with a pipe and a forklift. WWE noted on TV that Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility after suffering from bruised ribs and more. WWE posted this storyline update on Ambrose after the show, noting that he jumped out of the ambulance en route to the hospital and that he may have been coughing up blood.