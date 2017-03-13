Post-WrestleMania 33 Update On Chris Jericho, Triple H Entrance Video, WWE Stars Game

– Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann play UFC 2 against champion Jey Uso in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel.

– As noted, current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is currently scheduled to go on tour with his band Fozzy after WrestleMania 33. While Jericho will be gone for the month of May, he is being advertised to wrestle at June WWE live events.

– WWE posted this video of Triple H’s entrance at Saturday’s WWE live event in Toronto. The Game teamed with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe but lost to Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in the main event.