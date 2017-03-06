Post-WWE Tapings News, Batista Angry Over LeBron James Being Targeted, John Cena’s Lamborghini, Summer Rae

– Below is former WWE Champion Batista venting to TMZ Sports about NBA star LeBron James’ home being vandalized with the “N word” this week.

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live tapings saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by DQ after The Singh Brothers interfered. Orton ended up hitting both brothers with the RKO before celebrating to end the tapings.

– Summer Rae is featured on Maxim’s Hot 100 list this year. She tweeted the following on being included:

MAXIM HOT 💯 hits newsstands today & I am honored to be included in it! Im privileged to be along side some amazing, strong, powerful women! pic.twitter.com/m9wbMuxSf9 — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 30, 2017

– Below is the latest episode of “Auto Geek” from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel with John Cena showing off his rare 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo: