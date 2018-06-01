Potential Opponent For Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

The expectation is that Brock Lesnar will make his next Universal Title defense for the WWE at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

According to a rumor from CageSideSeats, Lesnar’s likely opponent at this event is current Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Please keep in mind that this just a rumor for now and that plans change all the time in the sports entertainment company.

The SummerSlam pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.