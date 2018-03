Although there are no clear-cut opponents to challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Hardy Boyz could be challenging for the titles if Jeff gets cleared by WWE doctors to return to action.

If Jeff isn’t cleared in time, WWE could book The Bar against teams such as The Revival or Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. There’s always a chance that they book a multi-team match.