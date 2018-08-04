Potential Spoiler For Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live

Local advertisements for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live Orlando, FL at the Amway Center have Asuka vs. Carmella in a non-title match listed.

Thus, this has led to speculation that there might be a change to the SmackDown Women’s Title match at SummerSlam as WWE booked Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch against Carmella on the last two episodes of the show where they would later be added to her title defense at SummerSlam.

If Asuka is able to beat Carmella then she might be added to that SummerSlam match.