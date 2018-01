SquaredCircleSirens.com is reporting that former WWE superstar Kelly Kelly is in the Philadelphia area. Thus, she could possibly be a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

As noted, Kelly made her first WWE appearance in several years this past Monday at the 25th anniversary of Raw.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.