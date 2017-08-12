Potential Spoiler On A Big Former WWE Star Debuting Soon On Impact Wrestling

It looks like John Hennigan (aka John Morrison and Johnny Mundo) will debut on Impact Wrestling in the near future.

The former WWE Superstar was scheduled to appear at StocktonCon 2017, an annual pop culture convention taking place on August 19 and 20 at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. However, due to his contractual agreement with Global Force Wrestling, he is now unable to attend the event.

StocktonCon made the announcement earlier this week on Twitter and Facebook.

Very sorry to announce that due to a contractural agreement with GFW Impact Wrestling, @TheRealMorrison is unable to attend StocktonCon — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

It was then announced that Melina Perez, Hennigan’s ex-girlfriend, will appear at StocktonCon 2017.

We are very excited to announce that @RealMelina will be a Special Guest at StocktonCon on August 19-20! pic.twitter.com/4vV4kObsDo — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

StocktonCon 2017 coincides with GWF’s next set of Impact Wrestling tapings, which takes place August 17 through August 20 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Hennigan appeared for GWF last weekend at non-televised live events in the Tri-state area. In his debut on August 5, he teamed with James Storm and Moose to defeat Ethan Carter III, Lashley, and Eli Drake in Staten Island, New York. He teamed with Storm and Moose again the following day in Bridgeport, Connecticut, beating Carter, Lashley and Low Ki.