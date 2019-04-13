Potential Spoiler On The Tag Team Paige Is Bringing To SmackDown Next Week

Paige is bringing a tag team to SmackDown LIVE next week.

Still boasting after their WWE Women’s Tag Championship victory at WrestleMania 35, The IIconics claimed this week on SmackDown LIVE that they’re fighting champions, which would start with their first defense of the titles against the supposedly undefeated tandem of The Brooklyn Belles.

After claiming that their opponents had a 45-0 record, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made easy work of their opposition, winning their first title defense in dominant fashion. The IIconics celebrated as if it was WrestleMania all over again, but Paige, who was watching from backstage, let Kayla Braxton in on a little secret: She is bringing “an impressive tag team of her own” next week.

Paige’s tag team will likely be Kairi Sane and Io Shirai. This idea has been talked about a lot and the feeling is they can strengthen the women’s tag team division. With the future of The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection in question due to Sasha Banks wanting out of WWE, the company needs another babyface tandem.

Last Wednesday’s NXT television tapings in Winter Park, Florida seemingly set the stage for Sane to join the main roster. Shayna Baszler defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Sane with a stipulation that Sane couldn’t challenge for the title again if she didn’t win it in that match.

Baszler was working over the arm throughout the match and the doctor was even called down to check if Sane could continue. Shirai ran down worried about Sane and knocked Baszler over to prevent an arm break spot, which led to a disqualification. Sane bowed to the fans after the match and got a standing ovation.