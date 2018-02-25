Potential Spoilers: Final Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

The smart money is in for the betting odds for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event on the WWE Network. Here are the final odds:
Men’s Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns -650
Anyone But Roman Reigns +420
Braun Strowman +800
Seth Rollins +1100
John Cena +3500
Finn Balor +4000
Elias +8500
The Miz +125000
Women’s Elimination Chamber
Alexa Bliss -320
Anyone Other Than Alexa Bliss +240
Sasha Banks +420
Bayley +1000
Sonya Deville +1400
Mickie James +10000
Mandy Rose +25000
Asuka -900 vs Nia Jax +500
Matt Hardy -270 vs Bray Wyatt +190