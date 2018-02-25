Potential Spoilers: Final Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

The smart money is in for the betting odds for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event on the WWE Network. Here are the final odds:



Men’s Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -650

Anyone But Roman Reigns +420

Braun Strowman +800

Seth Rollins +1100

John Cena +3500

Finn Balor +4000

Elias +8500

The Miz +125000



Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -320

Anyone Other Than Alexa Bliss +240

Sasha Banks +420

Bayley +1000

Sonya Deville +1400

Mickie James +10000

Mandy Rose +25000



Asuka -900 vs Nia Jax +500



Matt Hardy -270 vs Bray Wyatt +190