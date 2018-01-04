Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings

WWE is in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage for tonight’s NXT TV tapings. WWE has brought some names that haven’t been seen in a while to the taping. PWInsider reports that Candice LaRae, Lio Rush and Dakota Kai are all backstage at the taping.



LaRae has reportedly been getting cleared to sign with the company, while Rush has been off the road since he got heat over making a joke about Emma’s release.

At this point, it isn’t known if any of them will be appearing on screen for the taping.