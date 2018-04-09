Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

PWinsider.com is reporting that that former WWE/TNA star Bobby Lashley, Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering are backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. It’s been reported for months now that Lashley is expected to sign with the WWE and make his return to TV any day now.

Regarding the former NXT Tag Team Champions and their manager, they are expected to be called up to the main roster this week whether that means on Raw or SmackDown. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if these stars will appear on Raw.

WWE holds tonight’s show in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.