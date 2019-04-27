Potential Spoilers On The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants

A graphic circulating on social media may have spoiled the participants for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and a localized commercial promoting tickets to event advertises the following Raw and SmackDown LIVE Superstars as competing in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Aleister Black (SmackDown LIVE)

Andrade (SmackDown LIVE)

Cesaro (Raw)

Drew McIntyre (Raw)

Lars Sullivan (SmackDown LIVE)

Rey Mysterio (Raw)

Ricochet (Raw)

On a special edition of “A Moment of Bliss” this Monday night on Raw, Alexa Bliss will reveal the Raw participants in the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.