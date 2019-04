Like the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, a graphic with female participants for the women’s MITB match has been leaked. Here are the participants:

Tamina

Sasha Banks

Natalya

Naomi

Bayley

Carmella

Ember Moon

Sonya Deville

So, could this be the women's Money In The Bank ladder match?

NGL, cannot complain about that at all. #Tamina maybe, but you do need a base in a multi-person match.

What do you think? #WWEMITB #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/xBf6R15REi

