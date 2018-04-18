Potential Stage Design For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event

The stage for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event may have been revealed. There a leaked stage design popping up a few weeks ago that was believed to be for WrestleMania 34. However, it appears that it was actually for this upcoming show.

Here is a photo of both the original design and a photo of the construction happening right now in Jeddah:

The leaked stage design which was believed to be of WrestleMania, is now confirmed as the #GreatestRoyalRumble stage! #GRR pic.twitter.com/ZXMwFNJv3v — wwe stage creator (@stagecreatorwwe) April 17, 2018

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.