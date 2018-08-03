Potential Stipulation To SummerSlam Title Match, WWE Previews Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox

– At SummerSlam, Seth Rollins is poised to knock Dolph Ziggler off his throne in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Championship rematch. There has been talk of this match being a Ladder Match. Both men want it, and WWE would play it off as 23 years after Shawn Michaels defended the Intercontinental Championship against Razor Ramon in a Ladder Match.

– Ronda Rousey will have her first-ever match on Raw this Monday.

On this week’s show, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced a match between Rousey and Alicia Fox for next Monday. It was set up when Alexa Bliss, who has now aligned herself with Fox, interfered in a match between Rousey’s training partner, Natalya, and Fox. Rousey went after Bliss following the match, caught her and put her in the armbar. Fox broke it up before anything could happen, but Rousey laid her out with a slam.

Here is WWE.com‘s preview for the match:

“Alicia Fox recently aligned herself with Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, which makes her an enemy of Ronda Rousey. After Little Miss Bliss’ cheap shot cost Rousey’s longtime friend Natalya a victory over Alicia, Alexa and The Foxy One used the numbers game to overpower The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Not wanting to wait until SummerSlam to get payback, Rousey will go one-on-one with Fox on Raw in Jacksonville, Fla., competing live on the red brand for the first time ever.

“Will Rousey make Fox regret buddying up with The Goddess?”