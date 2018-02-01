Potential Superstars For The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is local market advertising in Las Vegas that lists Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for the Women’s Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.