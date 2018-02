Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan underwent successful surgery earlier this week to repair a neck injury. The procedure Jordan underwent is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

Most patients that undergo this procedure can return to work within a month after the operation, according to several M.D. websites.

Thus, this means that he could be able to return to in-ring action before WrestleMania 34, where he is rumored to wrestle Seth Rollins.