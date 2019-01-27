Potential Women’s Royal Rumble Match Spoiler

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place tonight at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The Women’s Royal Rumble Match should include some surprises since there are seven open spots remaining. It appears that one of those spots will be filled by Maria Kanellis.

According to a report this afternoon by PWInsider.com labeled “Potential Women’s Rumble Spoiler,” Maria is backstage at Chase Field whereas her husband, Mike Kanellis, is not. Furthermore, Maria was not booked for Royal Rumble Axxess.

Maria has been hinting at an appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Instagram by posting videos of herself working out with the hashtag #REDy.

Maria last wrestled on October 28 at WWE Evolution in the Women’s Battle Royal to earn a future Women’s Title opportunity. She was eliminated by Nia Jax.