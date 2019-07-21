Power Outage At Impact Wrestling Tapings, Impact Referee With No Legs

PWMania.com Staff
– There was a power outage at the Saturday night Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor, Ontario due to a powerful storm. The show was delayed 30-40 minutes until power was restored wit Tommy Dreamer speaking to fans during the downtime.

– CTV did a report on Cameron Adamson, a referee with no legs, making his Impact Wrestling debut at Saturday night’s TV tapings in Windsor.

