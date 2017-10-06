Powerlifter In New WWE PC Video, John Cena On Granting Make-A-Wish Wishes, Stock

– The WWE Performance Center in Orlando kicked off “Squatober” this week, as seen in the video above. The video features major lifts from Cezar Bononi, Steve Cutler and Eric Bugenhagen, who is a lifelong fan and powerlifter who was signed after a tryout back in February. He recently started with the company and worked the Performance Center Combine a few weeks back.

– WWE stock was up 0.38% today, closing at $23.51 per share. Today’s high was $23.63 and the low was $23.39.

– Make-A-Wish America is celebrating 300,000 Wishes granted to kids this week. They posted this graphic with John Cena. He said, “It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to grant a child’s wish, and I am humbled by each one I meet. These kids have taught me what it truly means to have strength and to ‘Never Give Up’. Wishes inspire these kids to stay strong and never give up hope.”