Pre-Show For ROH 16th Anniversary PPV Event To Air On Facebook

ROH issued the following:

Just prior to 16th Anniversary going live on pay-per-view and for HonorClub, Women of Honor will host a special Facebook Live Pre-Show featuring two WOH Championship Tournament matches!

In a quarterfinal match, Tenille Dashwood will make her ROH Las Vegas debut when she takes on Brandi Rhodes. Although Tenille has the experience edge over Rhodes, Brandi has shown that she is willing to use her creativity to outsmart her competition so far in the tournament.

In the final first-round match, Sumie Sakai battles Hana Kimura from the Stardom promotion in Japan. Much like Dashwood, Sakai has the experience advantage in both wrestling competition and in Ring of Honor, but perhaps Kimura’s fighting spirit and youth will help her outlast the veteran.

Join us on Facebook Live to find out who will advance in the inaugural Women of Honor Championship Tournament THIS FRIDAY March 9 beginning at 8:30e/5:30p!