Pre-Show Match Announced For WWE Fastlane
Published On 02/27/2017 | News
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Milwaukee:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann