Pre-Show Match Announced For WWE Fastlane

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Milwaukee:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Kickoff Pre-show

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann