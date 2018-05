Pre-Show Match Set For WWE Backlash

WWE has announced that Ruby Riott would take on Bayley in a singles match on the Backlash Pre-Show.

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

WWE Title No DQ Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Charlotte Flair

Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Pre-Show Match: Bayley vs. Ruby Riot