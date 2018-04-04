Pre-Show Panel Announced For WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans

WWE issued the following:

Before NXT TakeOver: New Orleans takes center stage in the sold-out Smoothie Center this Saturday night, tune in to WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT to watch the special hour-long TakeOver Pre-Show.



Featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes Superstar interview and match-by-match analysis from a panel of experts, the Pre-Show will bring you up-close to all the action in the hour leading up to TakeOver: New Orleans.



This Saturday’s panel will include commentary from Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and, making his TakeOver Pre-Show debut, former NFL punter-turned-podcaster Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show.” One of the most popular and outspoken personalities in sports radio, McAfee is sure to bring his inimitable insight to the Pre-Show panel.



In addition to streaming on WWE Network, the TakeOver Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.



Then stay tuned for the big event itself, NXT TakeOver; New Orleans, when it streams live at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.