Press Conference Announced For Next Monday’s Raw

Alexa Bliss announced on Twitter that she will be holding a press conference this coming Monday on Raw in advance of the Raw Women’s Title Match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax at WWE TLC. She tweeted out the following:

“Since taking over the #Raw Women’s division, I’ve put our female Superstars at the forefront of @WWE. So before @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey face off at #WWETLC, I’m holding a press conference and may actually use some of YOUR questions. Use #AskAlexa…and make them good.”

…and make them good. pic.twitter.com/ZbXEDFTxQB — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 7, 2018

WWE invades San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.