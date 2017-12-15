Press Release: IB Sports To Air WWE Programming

WWE issued the following:

SEOUL, South Korea and STAMFORD, Conn., December 15, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and IB SPORTS, a South Korean sports broadcasting media company, will extend their partnership into its 13th year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in South Korea.

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2018, IB SPORTS will televise Raw live at 10 a.m. every Tuesday (replay Saturdays 10 p.m.) and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays (replay Sundays 10 p.m.) with additional airings of one-hour versions of Raw and SmackDown throughout the week. Fans can also watch all of WWE’s monthly special events live on IB SPORTS, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®.

“IB SPORTS is a valued partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “Our partner’s commitment to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in South Korea allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across the country.”

“IB SPORTS is proud to announce its renewed partnership with WWE,” said Kim Jung-hwan, CEO of IB SPORTS. “This will be a boost to our sports and entertainment programming and we are excited to introduce live WWE content in our programs for the first time in South Korean TV history to fans across the nation.”

All programs will be available with Korean voiceover commentary and on IB SPORTS’ TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 14-day VOD catchup window. Additionally, IB SPORTS will broadcast previous seasons of Total Divas® and WWE highlight shows AfterBurn® and BottomLine®.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About IB SPORTS

IB SPORTS was established in 2009, specialized in operating/broadcasting of sports channels as well as the production of quality contents. Operating General Sports channel, IB SPORTS and Golf Channel Korea in cooperation with NBC Universal.