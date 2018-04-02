Press Release: Make-A-Wish Embarks On Month-Long World Wish Day Campaign, John Cena Involved

WWE issued the following:

Make-A-Wish® Embarks on Month-Long

World Wish Day® Campaign

WWE® Superstar John Cena; Johnny Depp; and Steve Harvey encourage others to harness their collective muscle to make wishes come true

PHOENIX (April 2, 2018) – Make-A-Wish® – the global organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – will celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, the 38th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization. In preparation for the milestone day, Make-A-Wish is launching a month-long campaign with the theme: “it takes more than magic, it takes muscle.” Throughout April, Make-A-Wish will aim to grant as many wishes as possible and focus on the fact that a wish can give kids the mental strength to fight their illness. The campaign also honors the donors, doctors, volunteers and other supporters who, together, lend their muscle – whether it be their time, energy or resources – to make wishes possible.

The campaign will include a brand-new series of PSAs that were developed in partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and aimed to grant as many wishes as possible both in front of the camera, and during the production process. The PSAs star Make-A-Wish kids, including a superhero, mermaid, pop star, marine and astronaut showing off the emotional, psychological and physical muscle they gained from their wish experience. The wish kids appear alongside WWE® Superstar John Cena, who has granted 580 wishes, more than any other person. Celebrity wish granters Johnny Depp – whose support through wish granting and fundraising at studio premieres and movie screenings spans 30 years – and Steve Harvey, a longtime wish granter, lent their voices to the PSAs as well. The PSA effort, the largest production in Make-A-Wish history, would not have been possible without significant in-kind resources donated by more than 100 supporters organized by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and the support of WWE. The PSA was filmed in Hollywood, Calif. at Universal Studios Hollywood, a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish.

Later in April, Make-A-Wish will challenge people around the world to participate in the #ArmWrestleChallenge, a fun, family-friendly social media competition that encourages people to show their muscle to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

The grand finale takes place at the end of April, when Make-A-Wish attempts to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest wish granting non-profit organization. This will occur as part of a large-scale, live wish granting event where numerous wishes will be granted simultaneously with help from all-star wish granters.

“It takes support of all kinds to help sick kids find the mental muscle they need to fight their critical illnesses. Our World Wish Day campaign allows us to showcase the incredible impact a wish can have on a child’s health and helps us rally Make-A-Wish supporters near and far to show how they put their collective muscle to use for the benefit of wish kids and their families,” said David Williams, Make-A-Wish America president and CEO. Jon Stettner, Make-A-Wish International president and CEO added, “Millions of people around the world have played a part in granting wishes since the first wish in 1980. It is only through their support that Make-A-Wish is able to continue making progress toward someday achieving our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.”

World Wish Day illustrates the imperative role a wish plays in a child’s medical treatment. Research shows that a wish can help kids build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness – an eye-opening finding in light of the fact that Make-A-Wish is currently only able to grant the wish of one of out of every two eligible children in the U.S. Join the World Wish Day celebration and change lives for the better.

Learn more at wish.org/worldwishday.