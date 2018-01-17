Press Release On Chris Jericho Joining Westwood One Podcast Network

The following was sent to us:

“The Gift of Jericho” Comes to Westwood One: Six-Time WWE Champion and Multimedia Superstar Chris Jericho Joins the Westwood One Podcast Network



Jericho Excited to bring his #1-Ranked “Talk is Jericho” Podcast and Jericho Network Stars to Westwood One’s Arsenal of Authentic, Host-driven Content



NEW YORK, January 17, 2018 – Westwood One, the largest radio network in the U.S., announces six-time WWE champion, successful musician, and New York Times bestselling author Chris Jericho has moved his wildly-popular, fan-favorite podcast, Talk is Jericho, as well as Jericho Network podcasts, to the Westwood One Podcast Network for distribution and sales representation. Talk is Jericho, which launched to rave reviews in 2013, debuted on Westwood One on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Two new shows will be available on-demand each Wednesday and Friday. The Jericho Network, an extension of Jericho’s diverse array of subjects and guests featuring other entertaining podcast hosts, is also being distributed and represented by Westwood One and will debut on Monday, January 22, 2018. All content will be available via iTunes, Google Play, and other platforms and apps like TuneIn and Podbean.



“After four years of building Talk Is Jericho into one of the most popular and successful podcasts in the world, I decided to make a change to take things to the next level. It didn’t take long to realize that the only clear choice for a new home for TIJ and The Jericho Network content is Westwood One,” said Jericho. “I used to listen to Westwood One radio specials as a teenager in Winnipeg and to have my show broadcasting with this legendary company brings things full circle for me! Now with the gigantic reach and full promotional support of Westwood One behind me, Talk Is Jericho is going straight to the toppermost of the poppermost, where we will continue to bring you the best pop culture, music, wrestling, paranormal, movie, bake sale related podcast on the planet. So fasten your seatbelt, put on a helmet, and get ready for the biggest and best Pod of Thunder and Rock N Roll EEVVEERR!! Yeah, Boyeee!”



“The Westwood One Podcast Network is fast-becoming the go-to destination for the biggest names in News/Talk, Sports, and Entertainment,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Like Chris, we are taking things to the next level by building a portfolio of the best podcast voices in America to serve and entertain our massive audience of a quarter of a billion weekly listeners. We welcome Chris to the Westwood One family, as his Pod of Thunder takes our listeners by storm.”



Highly ranked on iTunes, Talk is Jericho features lively and entertaining interviews with Renaissance man Jericho and some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, pro wrestling, music, television, movies, and pop culture. Talk is Jericho generates more than 250,000 downloads per episode, in part to Jericho’s massive appeal, conversational style, no-holds barred candor, and impressive versatility.



The Jericho Network features other podcast hosts and content creators hand-picked by Jericho. Podcasters being represented by Westwood One include multi-talented Latino Lucha Libre legend Charles Ashenoff, known to wrestling fans worldwide as Konnan, wrestler and pop culture addict Raven, music journalist Mitch Lafon, and comedians Team Tiger Awesome, featuring Clint Gage, Nick Mundy, and Michael Truly.



Chris Jericho is a six-time WWE champion and has been named one of the top five most popular wrestlers of all time by wwe.com. In 2001 he was made the first-ever undisputed champion in the history of the wrestling business and has gone on to win more than 30 championships. He is also currently involved with the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) promotion.



Jericho is a four-time New York Times bestselling author with autobiographies, A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, and The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea. In August, 2017, he released the motivational tome No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life, which quickly shot up the charts.



He is also the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, whose new album “Judas” hit number one on the iTunes rock charts. Among his many television appearances, Jericho competed in season 11 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. He was also the host of the primetime game shows DownFall on ABC in the summer of 2010 and Robot Combat League on SyFy in the winter of 2013. Jericho wrote and produced two seasons of the CBC original comedy series But I’m Chris Jericho and was also a regular guest performer with the legendary comedy troupe, The Groundlings.



This October, Jericho will be launching Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, a cruise combining the worlds of rock and wrestling with a once-in-a-lifetime amazing vacation experience. Born in Manhasset, NY, Jericho grew up in Winnipeg, Canada, and now currently resides in Tampa, FL, where he misses the snow.



About Westwood One



Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news and entertainment content to 245 million listeners each week across an audio network of 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio broadcast network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, Westwood One Backstage, the GRAMMYs, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information please visit www.westwoodone.com.