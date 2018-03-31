Press Release On MLW’s New TV Deal

The following was sent to us:

beIN SPORTS ADDS MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING TO ITS GROWING SPORTS ROSTER

Network to Broadcast Major League Wrestling: FUSION as Part of Its Weekly Programming Line-up

MIAMI, FL – March 30, 2018 – beIN SPORTS has added Major League Wrestling® to its impressive and diverse list of sports coverage. Beginning on April 20th, beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling: FUSION, a weekly professional wrestling television series produced by Major League Wrestling (MLW) and created by MLW’s CEO, Court Bauer.

The weekly program will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action. Major League Wrestling: FUSION will take fans inside the ring as some of the biggest stars in the sport, including MVP, Low Ki, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Jimmy Havoc, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and many more battle it out for championship gold to truly prove who is the best of the best.

Major League Wrestling: FUSION will air on beIN SPORTS throughout the 52-week-long season providing a 60-minute weekly adrenaline rush for fans nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be adding Major League Wrestling to our programming line-up—bringing beIN SPORTS’ loyal viewers a front row seat to the high-energy action in the ring,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “At beIN SPORTS USA, providing passionate sports fans with coverage of world-class sporting events and content is what we strive for, and will continue to deliver with the addition of MLW.”

“This is a big day for Major League Wrestling,” MLW CEO, Court Bauer said. “We’re excited to be part of the beIN SPORTS family. To have Major League Wrestling on the fastest-growing sports network in the world and aligned with some of the most prestigious sports properties is a big deal.”

Major League Wrestling: FUSION will air each Friday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT with a replay at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT on beIN SPORTS.

For more information, please visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Twitter @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS En Español for breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS is the fastest-growing sports network in the world and is offered on the 10 largest cable/satellite TV providers in the U.S., as well as other systems across the country. beIN SPORTS offers viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms, including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, NASL, and CONMEBOL/CONCACAF/CAF World Cup Qualifiers, as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis, rugby, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others. With the recent addition of Conference USAcoverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and Volleyball. Thru beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

About Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)

Major League Wrestling® (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. Founded by Court Bauer in 2002, MLW promotes sports events featuring top ranked fighters from around the world. MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories. In addition to producing and promoting fights, MLW features a broad portfolio of combat sports assets including the MLW Radio Network. For more information, visit MLW.com and follow MLW at Twitter.com/MLW and Facebook and Instagram: @MajorLeagueWrestling.