Press Release: WWE Announce New TV Deal In Philippines

5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines



MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines & STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and 5, a free-to-air Filipino broadcast network, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship program Raw® in the Philippines.



Beginning this weekend, 5 will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 10 p.m. on Sundays and will continue to air a one-hour version of SmackDown® at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays.



“5 shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to televise Raw in addition to SmackDown allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”



“WWE is an iconic brand that has become synonymous with excellence, innovation and a continuous commitment to high quality in the sports entertainment industry,” said TV5 Network Inc. President & CEO, Chot Reyes. “With the latest addition of Raw, we at 5 are honored to be their partner in bringing WWE programming to the Philippine free TV market.”



About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo. Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.



About 5

As one of the main pillars of 5, Sports enjoys world-class coverage, programming, and delivery under 5’s watch. At the same time, the network champions a decidedly different brand of entertainment that is influenced by and relevant to the current social milieu. 5 by design, is a perfect synergy of sports and entertainment. For more information on 5’s sports programs, along with its entertainment, news, and gaming content, visit www.tv5.com.ph.



Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.