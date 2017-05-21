Preview For “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD, Details and Locations For UK Tour In November

– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting that WWE will be releasing the “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 13th. The DVD will have a countdown of the 30 greatest matches and moments in the history of the event, presented as a three-disc DVD compilation.Here is the synopsis for the DVD:

“On Thanksgiving Day, thirty years ago, WWE’s second pay-per-view event was born… this time with a new twist. In the early days, teams of five strived to survive. Now, learn the true story about how one of WWE’s landmark events came to be from the Superstars who lived and competed in it.”

– WWE has announced the following dates for their UK tour that will take place in November:

* 11/1: SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

* 11/2: Brighton Centre in Brighton, England

* 11/3: SSE Arena in Wembley, London, England

* 11/4: Butlins Arena in Minehead, England

* 11/5: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales

* 11/6: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England for RAW TV taping

* 11/7: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England for SmackDown TV taping

* 11/8: First Direct Arena in Leeds, England

* 11/9: Nottingham Capital FM Arena in Nottingham, England